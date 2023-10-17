The Buckingham Murders First Poster OUT: Kareena Kapoor Khan as an anguished woman in Hansal Mehta directorial

Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently garnered acclaim for her performance in the mystery thriller Jaane Jaan, is set to captivate audiences again with another thrilling tale, The Buckingham Murders. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film had its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, where it received rave reviews. The first official poster of the movie has now been released, featuring Kareena portraying the role of an anguished woman, adding to the anticipation for this upcoming film.

The first poster of The Buckingham Murders featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan has been released

On Tuesday, October 17, Kareena Kapoor Khan unveiled the first poster of the movie The Buckingham Murders. The monochrome shot features the actress in a state of extreme anguish, being pulled back by authoritative figures. Directed by Hansal Mehta and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms, along with Kareena herself, the poster sets the tone for what promises to be an intense and gripping experience.

Take a look at the intriguing poster right here

Kareena Kapoor Khan spills deets on her character in The Buckingham Murders

Kareena Kapoor Khan had earlier shared photos of her character Jass Bhamra from the detective thriller The Buckingham Murders. Expressing her excitement about portraying a detective, she mentioned, “Jas was a character I have been waiting to play for the last 23 years, being a huge fan of the detective series genre… watching everything from Karamchand to Helen Mirren in Prime Suspect to Hercule Poirot in Agatha Christie to Kate Winslet in Mare of Easttown, I was just dying to be that detective woman.”

Reflecting on the film's journey and its premiere at the BFI London Film Festival, Kareena said, “On a 25-page synopsis given to me by Hansal and Ekta, I started reading it at 1 a.m., and I knew I had found the woman I wanted to be… Ekta, Hansal and I set off on this journey to make a slightly unconventional film, but a film that is with heart, a bit of a smile, and, oh my god, lots of tears... It played at the British Film Institute last night, and as this film starts its journey... in the world of movies... I couldn’t be more nervous and excited as an actor and a first-time producer... I feel so odd writing that… but I feel really cool… So giving you all a glimpse of this gem we made... into the world of Jass Bhamra.”

Hoping for the character's journey to continue, she concluded, “I do hope Jas hasn’t ended her journey yet, because it’s been a dream to continue this wonderful yet strong woman whose grief is beyond measure but stronger than she knows.”

The film featuring Keith Allen, Ash Tandon, Rukku Nahar, and Chris Wilson is expected to release in 2024.

