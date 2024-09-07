The Buckingham Murders: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer inspired by Kate Winslet's Mare of Easttown? Hansal Mehta reacts

September 13 will be special for Kareena Kapoor Khan as her much-awaited film, The Buckingham Murders, will hit the screens. Kareena is playing a detective, Jasmeet Bhamra, in the upcoming crime thriller. Directed by Hansal Mehta, the film is being compared to the 2021 drama series, Mare of Easttown which stars Hollywood star Kate Winslet. The filmmaker recently reacted to if The Buckingham Murders is inspired by Mare of Easttown.

On September 6, 2024, director Hansal Mehta shared his opinion on The Buckingham Murders being compared to Mare of Easttown. Mehta expressed that the audience shouldn't jump to conclusions before watching his film.

"Decide after you watch. Don’t jump to conclusions," he tweeted.

Director Hansal Mehta's response was about an X user who tagged him in a tweet a day earlier. In the tweet, the user expressed disappointment over his directorial while claiming that The Buckingham Murders isn't an "original" concept

"Mare of Easttown ... God please!! Plz Get something original #thebuckinghammurders (sic)," read the tweet.

After the director's reaction, the X user replied in the thread while claiming to have "loved" his work in the past. However, the user feels "dreading if this is Kareena's attempt to do a Kate Winslet".

Check out the conversation here:

Earlier, during the trailer launch of The Buckingham Murders, Kareena Kapoor expressed her admiration for Kate Winslet while calling herself a "huge fan" of the Titanic star. Kareena admitted that while she watches Winslet's work closely, Bebo's character, Jasmeet in Hansal Mehta's directorial is her "interpretation".

The 43-year-old actress believes there is "no harm" in drawing inspiration from other actors. Bebo shared that actors require some motivation and it is okay if the inspiration comes from a fellow actor.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is co-producing The Buckingham Murders along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa R Kapoor. Apart from Kareena, the film also stars Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, and Keith Allen. In the movie, Kareena's character Jasmeet undergoes a thrilling journey while feeling a range of emotions as she uncovers the truth of a murder mystery. Bebo portrays a grieving detective, traumatized by her child's murder. Her character relocates to a new town to investigate the case of a missing child.

Meanwhile, Mere of Easttown is an American TV series headlined by Kate Winslet. Winslet essays the role of Marianne Sheehan aka Mare, a police detective who is assigned to solve the murder of a teenage mother in the 2021 series.