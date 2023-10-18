The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'honored' as thriller gears up to open MAMI Film Festival 2023

Kareena Kapoor Khan is poised to make a return to the thriller genre, following her impressive performance in the suspenseful film Jaane Jaan, which was released on OTT. Directed by Hansal Mehta, The Buckingham Murders is scheduled to be the opening film at the MAMI Film Festival 2023, following its grand premiere at the BFI London Film Festival. Kareena conveyed her joy about this development, expressing that it was indeed an honor for her.

Kareena Kapoor Khan expresses her happiness about The Buckingham Murders being screened at MAMI Film Festival

Yesterday, the MAMI Film Festival 2023 revealed on their Instagram account that The Buckingham Murders, featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead, has earned the prestigious spot of being the opening film for the event. According to Deadline, Kareena expressed her gratitude, stating, “It’s an honor for me as an actor and first-time co-producer that my film will open the Jio MAMI Mumbai film festival.”

Speaking about the festival, Kareena shared, “It’s a place where movies are celebrated and all creative art forms are honored. Can’t be happier to have our film grace the stage at Jio MAMI.” She went on to emphasize the special significance of the movie for her, marking her debut as a co-producer. Kareena expressed her satisfaction with the immersive and fulfilling collaboration with Hansal Mehta and Ektaa Kapoor. She mentioned that their collective hope is for the film to reach diverse audiences and break barriers on a global scale.

Hansal Mehta on the screening of The Buckingham Murders at MAMI Film Festival

Director Hansal Mehta shared his sentiment about the MAMI Film Festival, stating that the festival has felt like home since his cinematic rebirth with Shahid and returning with The Buckingham Murders as the opening film is a source of personal pride for him. He expressed, “It’s the story of South Asian communities settled outside India, and it is heartening to see the world take notice of the kind of cinema we are now capable of producing in India.”

The Buckingham Murders promises to be an atmospheric thriller, featuring a stellar cast including Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, Ranveer Brar, and more.

