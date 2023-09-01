The Buckingham Murders: Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer to premiere at BFI London Film Festival in October 2023

Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan knows how to maintain a work-life balance. Be it in personal or professional life, the actress never misses a chance to hit the headlines. In her recent public appearance at Tira Beauty launch event, the actress oozed the oomph quotient in a black floor-length gown designed by Gaurav Gupta. On the other hand, the actress is looking forward to the release of her next web-series, Jaane Jaan along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Amidst all this, Bebo has announced the joyful news as her film The Buckingham Murders is set to premiere at BFI London Film Festival in October 2023.

Kareena Kapoor Khan starrer The Buckingham Murders to premiere at BFI London Film Festival in October 2023

On September 1, taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan announced that her film The Buckingham Murders is going to be premiered at the BFI London Film Festival on October 14 and 15, 2023. The film is jointly written by Aseem Arora, Raghav Raj Kakker and Kashyap Kapoor and directed by Hansal Mehta.

In the post shared by the actress, one of the pictures depicts the cast and crew of the film, the other two pictures showcase her glimpses from the film. In one of the pictures, she can be seen in a black formal suit while in another the actress can be seen in a long overcoat.

Announcing the news, Kareena captioned, “The Buckingham Murders’ a journey that @hansalmehta, @ektarkapoor and I took is premiering at the 67th BFI London Film Festival. It is an atmospheric thriller, that explores themes of loss, closure and the immigrant experience. What makes this moment even more special is that it’s one of the three films from India that made it to the festival! If you happen to be in the UK, we hope you can watch it, it’s being shown at the Curzon Mayfair on 14th and 15th October.”

Kareena Kapoor will be turning co-producer with the film

It is worth-noting that this is not only Kareena’s second film shot after her son, Jeh but she will also be turning co-producer with the film along with Balaji Telefilms. The official synopsis of The Buckingham Murders read, “Fresh wounds are reopened when Jasmeet Bhamra, a cop and single mother who recently lost her child in a shooting spree, transfers to High Wycombe and is assigned the case of a missing child. Director Hansal Mehta explores themes of trauma, closure and the immigrant experience with his signature sensitivity in this atmospheric thriller, featuring a career-best performance by Kapoor.”

