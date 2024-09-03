The Buckingham Murders star Kareena Kapoor Khan's son Jeh clicks her; fans call actress 'hot mama'

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is known for her versatility and beauty. Besides her acting talent, she's also a doting mother, often seen with her kids, Taimur and Jeh Ali Khan. Recently, she shared stunning photos from a photoshoot on social media, but the real highlight was her little one, Jeh, trying to take pictures of her—a heartwarming moment that's winning the internet.

Today (September 3), Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share stunning photos where she rocks an all-black pantsuit, paired with black shades and her hair left open, exuding total boss vibes. However, the real showstopper is her younger son, Jeh, who steals the spotlight. In one photo, Kareena poses with Jeh, and in another, he’s seen snapping pictures of her. The pics are enough to make your day.

Check out her post below:

Sharing the pics, she captioned it, “Mama’s gotta go to work… see you at the cinemas on 13th September…” As soon as the Crew shared the photos, fans flooded the comment section with praise. One user called her a "hot mama," while another asked, "Which one is taken by Jeh?" Someone else wrote, "mamaaaaa," and another fan commented, "When I become a mommy, I’ll definitely try to be like her." Even Neetu Kapoor couldn’t resist and dropped heart and fire emojis in the comments.

Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan attended the trailer launch of her upcoming murder mystery, The Buckingham Murders. At the event, she discussed the balance between her personal and professional life, expressing how much she enjoys managing both her career and her roles as a mother and wife. Speaking about her children, Taimur and Jeh, she mentioned, "They were there at the shoot; Jeh, at least, was there," during the shooting of her film.

Kareena Kapoor Khan's upcoming film, The Buckingham Murders, just released its trailer today. The trailer begins with Kareena's character investigating a mysterious child murder. She portrays a determined investigator, delving deeper into the case, showcasing her strong and compelling performance.

The Buckingham Murders is set to hit theaters on September 13. The film features a cast that includes Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. The screenplay is crafted by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker. Marking her debut as a producer, Kareena Kapoor Khan is joined by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films, with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor also backing the project.

