The Buckingham Murders: When Kareena Kapoor Khan walked past neighbor Hansal Mehta; director recalls, ‘I would stand by wondering...'

After Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to take her fans on another thrilling ride with her upcoming crime-thriller, The Buckingham Murders, releasing theatrically on September 13, 2024. Today, on September 3, the team launched the trailer of the film in Mumbai. At the event, Bebo was joined by producer Ektaa Kapoor and director Hansal Mehta. As he recalled making the entertainer, the director also spoke about the time when Kapoor would ignore him at their residential building.

The talented trio took the stage at a multiple in town to launch the trailer of their film The Buckingham Murders. As Hansal Mehta took the mic, he thanked Ektaa Kapoor for bringing Kareena Kapoor Khan into the film. He started by saying that this is something the ace producer and filmmaker could have done. “Without her, I wouldn’t have even met Kareena,” he said. Going back in time, the Shahid filmmaker recalled that he used to live in the same building as Bebo. She used to go for Christmas bash and just walk past him, and he would be standing there, wondering, “Kareena Kapoor just took the lift!”

While he took a funny gif at her, Mehta also stated that Kareena is one of the best actors the industry has today. According to him, her stardom draws the audience to cinemas, but it’s her performances that ensure an actor will be alive even after 25 or 50 years. “Stardom can fluctuate, but your talent will never die,” the ace filmmaker stated, adding that she is an absolute powerhouse.

The investigative thriller also marks Kareena's production debut. While sharing the state with the Dus Kahaniyaan maker and writer, the Crew actress also took a moment to heap praise on Mehta. In her speech, she said that the film wouldn't have been what it is without the man himself. Calling Hansal Mehta “the captain of the ship”, she further lauded the way he shot the movie and made her feel comfortable on set. The actress was also quick to state that she loved the story idea and the script and opined that there is no one better than Hansal to make this film that has such good content. “He has stuck to the authenticity of the film,” the diva concluded.

The upcoming crime-thriller also features Ranveer Brar, Ash Tandon, Keith Allen, and others. For the unknown, it premiered internationally at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on October 14, 2023. Moreover, the first song from the film's soundtrack, titled Sada Pyaar Tut Gaya, has been released.

