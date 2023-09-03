'The calm before the storm': Shreya Ghoshal enjoys sunny day out on Mauritius beach with son Devyaan; see PIC

Singer Shreya Ghoshal has always been pretty active on social media, giving her fans and followers a peek into her life. Recently, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the ace playback singer posted a sweet picture with her brother Soumyadeep Ghoshal and penned a heartfelt note calling him her 'strongest pillar'.

Back in 2015, Ghoshal married her childhood friend Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali ceremony. Years later, in 2021, the couple welcomed their son Devyan. Earlier today, the Bairi Piya singer took to social media and posted a cute picture with her little boy Devyaan.

Shreya Ghoshal shares holiday picture from Mauritius with her son

Even though it’s not clear if the family is currently having a gala time in a foreign location or if it’s a throwback picture, the image is too cute to give a pass. In the picture, Shreya, wearing a beachy blue dress can be seen sitting on the sand while her son Devyaan is engrossed in playing with it. The singer looks fresh and is all smiles as she poses for the camera. Sharing the adorable picture from their holiday in Mauritius, the celebrity wrote, “The calm before the storm.”

Take a look at the picture here:

Tony Kakkar and others are all heart

The wonderful mommy-son bonding time was perfectly captured in the image. Hence, when she dropped the picture, B-town celebs and her fans alike showered them with love. Popular singer Tony Kakkar dropped a heart emoji in the comments section along with actor Ashmit Patel. One user commented, “Her happiness with Devu baby truly shines through in this picture!” while another wrote, “Goddess with her son.”

More about Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya’s career flourished only after she won a singing contest as an adult. During the show, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali spotted her and expressed his willingness to work with her in his film Devdas. With the film, she started her Bollywood playback singing career. She was also bestowed with her first National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer for the movie. As of today, the singer has sung thousands of songs in over 20 different languages.

