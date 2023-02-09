The cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s statement blue watch in THIS video will blow your mind

Shah Rukh Khan , the celebrated Bollywood superstar made a massive comeback to the big screens with Pathaan , the recently released spy thriller. The movie, which is helmed by hitmaker Siddharth Anand is now breaking all pre-existing collection records at the Bollywood box office. King Khan played the titular character Pathaan in the film, which is the fourth installment in Yash Raj Films' spy universe. Amidst the film's massive success, Shah Rukh Khan is now setting the internet on fire for a different reason.

Interestingly, Shah Rukh Khan was sporting a statement blue Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch at the Pathaan success meet. Now, King Khan is seen flaunting this stunning watch once again in his latest video shared by the popular star Deepika Padukone , which has caught netizens' attention. The fans, who have done their research on this Audemars Piquet creation, are clearly mindblown to know its exact price. Shah Rukh Khan's latest favourite watch costs a whopping price of Rs. 4,98,24,30. Yes, you read it right!

Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming projects

After the massive success of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is set to make a comeback to the silver screens with the comedy thriller Jawan in June, this year. The much-awaited project, which marks the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee, is currently in the final stages of its shooting. The movie, which features South industry's lady superstar Nayanthara as the female lead, features a stellar star cast including Vijay Sethupathi, Priya Mani, Sanya Malhotra, and others in the pivotal roles.

The superstar is also set to team up with senior filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for the first time in his career, for the highly anticipated social drama Dunki. As per the latest updates, Shah Rukh Khan is planning to resume the shooting of the project after wrapping up Jawan. Taapsee Pannu is playing the female lead in the film, which reportedly features Vicky Kaushal in a special appearance.