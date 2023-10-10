The countdown to the season's must-have entertainment pad begins in 48 hours. Are you ready?

There’s some exciting news that entertainment lovers just cannot miss! It’s about the super-awesome powerhouse of entertainment, the OnePlus Pad Go. This tablet is all set to redefine your entertainment experience in the coming 48 hours. Are you ready?

Entertainment at Its Best

The OnePlus Pad Go boasts a stunning 2.4K display, offering unrivaled quality in its price range. With an expansive 11.35'' screen and ultra-slim 7.5mm bezels, it provides an immersive view. Its smooth 90Hz refresh rate is perfect for video streaming and gaming.

It is designed for your comfort, featuring adaptive brightness up to 400 nits and Intelligent Brightness tech that adjusts to ambient light. Plus, it is certified by TÜV Rheinland as a Full Care Display and Circadian Friendly Display.

Immersive Audio

Experience extraordinary audio with quad speakers and Dolby Atmos support. OnePlus's Omnibearing Sound Field technology ensures precise stereo sound for a truly immersive audio experience.

High-End Performance

Packed with 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus Pad Go effortlessly handles multitasking. Choose from 128GB or 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. Its 8,000mAh battery and 33W SUPERVOOC charging provides long-lasting power and quick top-ups. LTE connectivity is available on select models for seamless online experiences.

Seamless Connectivity

OnePlus users can effortlessly connect their devices. Screen Mirroring lets you control your phone's interface on the tablet's larger screen, making multitasking and content sharing a breeze.

Stunning Design

The Pad Go features a sleek centered camera design for improved photo and video capture. Its Twin Mint colorway blends unique green tones with matte/mirrored metal textures.

Check out the Availability, Pricing, and Offers

The OnePlus Pad Go will be available for purchase from October 20th, with pre-orders starting on October 12th at 12 pm in different variants such as:

OnePlus Pad Go 8GB+128GB WIFI: INR 19,999

OnePlus Pad Go 8GB+128GB LTE: INR 21,999

OnePlus Pad Go 8GB+256GB LTE: INR 23,999

Special Pre-order Offers

Pre-order customers enjoy an instant INR 2,000 bank discount starting October 12th and receive the OnePlus Pad Go Folio Cover worth INR 1,399 for free.

Bank Offers

ICICI Bank and OneCard customers can avail of bank offers on OnePlus Experience Stores, OnePlus.in, and offline partner stores. SBI customers can access bank offers on Amazon, while ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank, and Axis Bank customers can avail of bank offers on Flipkart.

Exclusive RCC Benefits

Registered OnePlus Community (RCC) members can enjoy benefits of up to INR 2000 when purchasing the OnePlus Pad and OnePlus Pad Go on OnePlus.in.

Advertisement

Elevate your entertainment experience with the OnePlus Pad Go – a remarkable tablet offering exceptional features, performance, and design. Pre-order now and enjoy exclusive offers!