The Crew: Did you know Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu are 'good comedians' as well? Rhea Kapoor reveals

Pinkvilla was the first to break the news about Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rhea Kapoor working together on a movie. After that, the official announcement of The Crew came out, confirming that Tabu and Kriti Sanon are also part of the film's cast. The announcement sparked a lot of curiosity and enthusiasm among the fans. This marks the first collaboration between these three actresses for a movie, and Rhea Kapoor, known for her women-centric stories, is producing it. Rhea revealed an interesting fact about the lead actresses and also hinted at working with Shehnaaz again.

Rhea Kapoor on working with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu in The Crew

During a recent interaction with News18, Rhea Kapoor shared that “there’s a sense of ease” while working with Tabu and Kareena Kapoor Khan because they handle their roles effortlessly, professionally, and exceptionally well. However, what has amazed her the most is that these actors are excellent at comedy as well. She revealed, “And the most important thing is that they’re good comedians. That was just a treat to watch on the set.”

She further mentioned that she has never felt such a level of comfort in performance and work, especially when there are several actors on the set. Working with Diljit was also fantastic.

Rhea Kapoor on working with Shehnaaz Gill and Kusha Kapila again

Rhea Kapoor also dropped hints about collaborating with her Thank You For Coming stars again. She mentioned that once she collaborates with an actress and establishes a connection and tends to work with them repeatedly. She added, “I’m so fond of both Shehnaaz and Kusha. Not to worry, they’ll be doing a lot more work in my films.”

Addressing the fans' complaints that they wanted to see more of Kusha Kapila and Shehnaaz Gill in the Bhumi Pednekar starrer, she said that it's a positive sign that both of their characters make you want to see more of them. Both are unique and exceptional characters, contributing a lot to the film.

About The Crew

Rhea Kapoor also provided an update on the movie and confirmed that it will be released as planned, even though there is some remaining filming to be done. Speaking about the same, she said, “The Crew is almost done. 90 percent of it has already been shot. We have a little more shooting to do and it will land on March 22 next year,” she states.”

The Crew’s plot is set in the backdrop of the airline industry and focuses on three determined women working hard to succeed in life. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, the film also stars Diljit Dosanjh in a key role and Kapil Sharma in a cameo role.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s The Crew about working women in airline industry, rolls in Feb