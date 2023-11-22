The Crew: Kareena Kapoor calls Kriti Sanon-Tabu starrer ‘heist and typical commercial masala film’

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been on a roll this year. From creating a buzz with Jaane Jaan to her project The Buckingham Murders creating a sensation at the BFI London Film Festival, Khan has created quite some stir lately. Up next, the star is set to feature in The Crew, which is said to be a women-centric film, with actresses Tabu and Kriti Sanon also starring in the project.

Ahead of the film’s release, Bebo has now discussed her upcoming venture at length and called The Crew a ‘cool space of comedy and heist’. Keep reading to know what else she said about working on the project.

Kareena Kapoor calls The Crew a ‘typical commercial masala film’

During a recent chat with India Today, the Jab We Met actress opined on her next film The Crew, which will also star actresses Kriti Sanon and Tabu in key roles. Delving on the same, Kareena shared that The Crew is a ‘cool space of comedy’ and is a typical commercial movie with three female movie stars in the lead roles.

“It’s really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead,” she said. When nudged to reveal if there is anything that finds challenging to pull off as an actress in her long span of career, the star added, “As an actor, I love to do things that are a little extra challenging, pushing me to step out of my comfort zone.”

It's time to change the dynamics: Kareena Kapoor on her career trajectory

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut in 2000 with Refugee and explored various genres including thriller, crime, comedy, and many more. During the interview, the actress opined on her career trajectory and shared that at this stage, she is keen on exploring different things and changing the dynamics of her career. She also added that she is willing to push herself in terms of content.

“At this stage of my career, it's time to change the dynamics and do different things. Be it with my recent OTT debut Jaane Jaan or The Buckingham Murders, I have pushed myself a little extra with content,” Bebo said and added while she has her eyes set on different projects, she is quite secure in her space.

