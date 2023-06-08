The Crew: Kareena Kapoor shares INSIDE pics from vanity van; Here’s how she transforms into her character

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood and she always manages to make heads turn with her style and fashion. Well, the actress has been currently shooting for her upcoming film The Crew which will be directed by Rhea Kapoor and stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon, and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. The star cast has been giving us glimpses from the sets and raising the excitement levels of all the fans but today Bebo has shared a couple of pictures from her vanity van and gave us a glimpse of her dolling up session.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares pictures from her vanity van

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena Kapoor Khan shared several pictures from her vanity van and gave us all a sneak-peek into how she gets ready for shoot of The Crew. In the first picture we can see the diva with a face mask as she relaxes on her chair. She is wearing a beige-coloured outfit. In the next picture too she is with her face mask while her hair dresser is doing her hair. In the next picture her makeup artist is doing her makeup while her hairdresser is doing her hair. Then comes a picture of her drinking coffee while she flaunts her gorgeous eyes with winged eyeliner. Then she gave us all a glimpse of her snacks and lastly we can see her applying lipstick. Sharing these pictures, Kareena mentioned that it is day 37 on the sets of The Crew.

Check it out:

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s work front

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has started shooting for her upcoming film The Crew, co-starring Kriti Sanon, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh. She will also be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s The Devotion of Suspect X which stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma. Apart from this, she has Hansal Mehta’s untitled film for which she was shooting in the UK last year.

