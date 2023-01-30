The Crew: Kareena Kapoor to begin shooting after Saif finishes filming in Amritsar: We take turns to travel

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a roll! She has some incredibly exciting projects in the pipeline. The actress is all set to make her OTT debut with the Indian adaptation of The Devotion Of Suspect X, directed by Sujoy Ghosh. She also finished filming Hansal Mehta-directed project tentatively titled The Buckingham Murders, in the UK. In the thriller, Kareena plays a detective and a mother who investigates a murder in Buckinghamshire. In a recent interview with Variety, the actress revealed that her character is inspired by Kate Winslet’s role in Mare of Easttown. She also shared an update on her next project, Rajesh Krishnan’s The Crew, along with Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Besides this, she revealed how she and Saif Ali Khan achieve work-life balance.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are parents to Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. While speaking to Variety, Kareena opened up about balancing her work and personal life. “It’s literally like standing on one leg, but I’m pretty good at yoga. I’m also very lucky to have a husband who works in the same profession. We take turns as to when we have to travel,” she said. She also said that she has a great staff who supports them. Kareena said that when she was shooting for Hansal Mehta’s film in London, Saif stayed at home with their kids Taimur and Jeh. She mentioned that Saif is now shooting for a film in Amritsar, while she will stay at home till March.

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares an update about The Crew

Kareena then added that after Saif finishes shooting in Amritsar, he will return to Mumbai. That is when Kareena will begin working on The Crew. “And then after that, he finishes and stays home, and then I go into ‘The Crew.’ It’s a lot of meticulous planning, but if you’re well-planned, I think you can achieve it,” Kapoor Khan said. She further added that in the 5-6 years she has been a parent, she realized that it’s not the amount of time spent with kids, but rather the quality of time given to them without distraction, that matters. Variety reported that The Crew, starring Kareena, Tabu and Kriti, commences production in March.