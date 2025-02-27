The Diplomat actor John Abraham opens up on ‘propaganda films’ and says, ‘Don’t think we are...’

Bollywood actor John Abraham is gearing up for his return to the big screen with his upcoming thriller The Diplomat, co-starring Sadia Khateeb. Recently, he addressed the topic of certain films being labeled as ‘propaganda’. He also expressed his views on secularism, stating that he doesn’t believe people in cinema, or society in general, are as secular as they once were.

In a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter India, John Abraham shared, "I don’t think we are as secular as we used to be, even as individuals in cinema." Highlighting the importance of maintaining a balanced cultural fabric in India, he noted that the industry is navigating a delicate phase. Addressing the ongoing debate about certain films being labeled as propaganda, he reflected on the complexities surrounding this issue.

John further discussed the impact of films and how audiences perceive them. He acknowledged that some movies, like The Kashmir Files, have been labeled as propaganda but emphasized their effectiveness in storytelling. He said, “Someone says a particular film like The Kashmir Files or one of those films is a propaganda film. As a normal consumer of cinema, it was effective. The story hit you.”

He further added, “I am not here to judge whether that was a propaganda film or not; I am a consumer who is consuming cinema." From his perspective as a viewer, he believes that if a story resonates and leaves an impression, the credit belongs to the filmmaker.

Advertisement

In the same interview, The Diplomat actor also praised Chhaava for its success and impact on bringing audiences back to theaters. He shared that he personally congratulated Vicky Kaushal and producer Dinesh Vijan, expressing his happiness over the film’s performance. According to him, such efforts in cinema should be celebrated and appreciated.

He also acknowledged the presence of filmmakers and actors in the industry who are striving to create meaningful cinema and drive change. Expressing his aspirations, John mentioned his hope that The Diplomat emerges as a dark horse and contributes to this positive shift in the film industry.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!