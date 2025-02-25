The Diplomat: John Abraham starrer thriller gets postponed, to now release on THIS date

John Abraham is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming thriller The Diplomat, featuring Sadia Khateeb alongside him. The film also boasts a stellar cast including Kumud Mishra, Sharib Hashmi, Jagjeet Sandhu, and Prapti Shukla. Originally scheduled for a March 7, 2025 release, the film has been pushed back and will now light up theatres during the Holi weekend on March 14.

T-Series amped up the anticipation for The Diplomat with a fresh Instagram post, sharing posters alongside the message, "The wait extends, but his power only intensifies. #TheDiplomat now arrives on March 14."

This gripping thriller marks a refreshing turn for John Abraham, who sheds his usual action-hero persona to embody a sharp, strategic, and determined diplomat, an avatar unlike anything audiences have seen from him before.

Directed by Shivam Nair and inspired by real events, the film promises a thrilling narrative woven with diplomacy, courage, and sharp intellect.

Backed by industry heavyweights like Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films), this project is shaping up to be a cinematic powerhouse.

The trailer of The Diplomat, which dropped on February 13, 2025, hints at a powerful departure from John’s signature high-octane action roles. Instead, it dives into the intense world of diplomacy.

Advertisement

In the film, John takes on the role of J.P. Singh, an Indian diplomat, who becomes entangled in a heart-wrenching mission to help a young Indian woman (Sadia Khateeb) escape a forced marriage and return home.

Following its theatrical release on March 7, 2025, The Diplomat will head to Netflix for streaming. This exciting update was confirmed with the unveiling of the film's first-look poster on Instagram, which revealed Netflix as the official streaming partner. While the exact OTT release date remains under wraps, fans can expect to dive into this gripping thriller on the platform after its big-screen journey.

Meanwhile, on the work front, John Abraham was last seen in Vedaa, directed by Nikkhil Advani, which also marked his first collaboration with Sharvari Wagh. Now, with The Diplomat hitting theatres on Holi weekend, March 14, fans can expect a powerful, thought-provoking cinematic journey.

Are you looking forward to seeing this fresh side of John on the big screen?