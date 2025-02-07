The Diplomat TEASER OUT: John Abraham sets out to showcase power of ‘persuasion and strategy’ in a riveting drama

John Abraham is soon going to delight fans with his upcoming film, The Diplomat. While the mere announcement and poster of the film piqued everyone’s interest, the makers intensified the curiosity by dropping the teaser of the film which also features Sadia Khateeb, Revathy and Kumud Mishra in the key roles.

On February 7, the makers of John Abraham starrer The Diplomat dropped the teaser of the film across all social media platforms. A 57-second teaser begins with the clip of S. Jaishankar, Minister of External Affairs of India, emphasizing Lord Krishna and Lord Hanuman being the "biggest diplomats" of the world.

We’re then introduced to the world of the film, The Diplomat, with John Abraham’s never-before-seen side taking center stage with his sharp intelligence and powerful words. The film is set against the backdrop of high-stakes diplomacy, where gripping drama in the thriller promises to keep one on the edge of their seats.

It showcases John playing the real-life character of The Indian Diplomat J.P. Singh and Sadia Khatib plays Uzma Ahmed. The teaser successfully puts the viewer in a riveting spot with the building suspense as Singh goes to Pakistan to undertake an investigation.

"Kayi yuddh apni senaa ke saath jersey jaate hain, aur kuchh yuddh sirf neeti se! Witness the power of persuasion & strategy in #TheDiplomat #TheDiplomatTeaser out now. Releasing worldwide on 7 March," the post was captioned, and shared by John.

Watch the full teaser of The Diplomat

Minutes later, fans flooded the comments section gushing over John’s promising performance in the thrilling film. A fan wrote, "Damnnn his expressions Blockbuster In The Making" and another fan stated, "On my , must watch list..... " while a third fan hoped it to be another thriller after Parmanu as he expressed excitement about the film.

"Such a gripping teaser, can’t wait to witness the magic on screen," read one more comment.

Directed by Shivam Nair and written by Ritesh Shah, apart from John, the film also features Sadia Khateeb, Revathy, Kumud Mishra and, Sharib Hashmi in the key roles. Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, JA Entertainment and Wakaoo Films, it is slated for release on March 7, 2025.