The Diplomat Trailer OUT: 3 reasons that make John Abraham’s upcoming political thriller worth watching
The trailer of John Abraham led The Diplomat has finally been release on late Shri Sushma Swaraj’s birth anniversary. Check it out.
John Abraham starrer The Diplomat has been raising fans’ anticipation. Taking excitement a notch higher, the makers have dropped the trailer of the film that boasts of an ensemble cast including Sadia Khateeb, Sharib Hashmi, Revathy, and Kumud Mishra. The trailer pays homage to the late Shri Sushma Swaraj for her pivotal efforts in 2017, supporting Indian diplomat J.P. Singh in bringing India’s daughter back home.
Enlisted below are some of the key reasons that get us excited about the upcoming political thriller-
1. Based on true events
A 2: 48 mins trailer showcases John Abraham in the role of real-life Indian diplomat J.P. Singh, who embarks on a high-stakes mission to rescue the ‘Daughter of India’ from imprisonment. If you're somebody who enjoys stories based on true events, then this political thriller is bound to keep you on the edge of your seat.
2. The epic star-cast
The upcoming film boasts a stellar and impressive star cast, who are already promising a hard-hitting performance in the political thriller. John Abraham’s embodiment of the character of JP Singh, Revathy as the late Shri Sushma Swaraj while Sadia Khateeb as Uzma Ahmed, an Indian woman trapped in a forced marriage in Pakistan; the performances are worth watching out for.
In addition to this, it also features talented actors like Sharib Hashmi, Jagjeet Sandhu, and Kumud Mishra in the key roles.
3. The gripping political thriller
The gripping narrative narrates a story that around the plot that will keep you on the edge of your seat.
Watch the full trailer here
In an official statement shared, John Abraham talked about the film and stated, “Diplomacy is a battlefield where words carry more weight than weapons. Playing J.P. Singh allowed me to explore a world where power is defined by intellect, resilience, and quiet heroism. Uzma’s story is a testament to India’s strength and courage, and I’m proud to bring this inspiring journey to life on screen.”
Releasing on 7th March 2025, The Diplomat is Produced by Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar (T-Series), John Abraham (JA Entertainment), Vipul D. Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl (Wakaoo Films), and Sameer Dixit, Jatish Varma, Rakesh Dang (Fortune Pictures/Seeta Films).
Chhaava: 5 Vicky Kaushal movies to watch on OTT before his upcoming period-drama alongside Rashmika Mandanna