The Diplomat's John Abraham blasts stars for charging exorbitant fees: ‘How much more will you suck the system dry?’

John Abraham recently lashed out at stars for charging exorbitant fees. He admitted that the industry is going through a crisis and emphasized the need to focus on content rather than relying on star power.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, John Abraham discussed how the industry is suffering due to actors' high fees. He stated, "It is already hurting Hindi cinema. At this point in time, we should be paying people to act in films because we don’t justify those huge budgets. The huge fees that we get paid, and we can’t load a film with entourage costs as well. It’s ridiculous."

He mentioned that he doesn’t know whether actors think this way or if their agents influence them to think differently. He stated that one can’t be so daft as to not realize reality. "As an industry, we are really, really, really suffering," he stressed.

The Diplomat actor continued by suggesting that actors should cut down on personal costs and take cognizance when a director tells them they are not worth the amount they demand. "We compare ourselves to other actors, and we want to broadcast our fees, and that’s the worst thing to do," he opined.

According to John, actors need to recognize the industry’s crisis and focus on working on the backend of films. "Actors should say that if the films make a profit, we make profits because we have earned our millions. How much more will you suck the system dry?" he remarked.

Nonetheless, John also noted that actors should not be solely blamed, as there are producers willing to pay exorbitant fees. He insisted on making content-driven films rather than creating proposals. He suggested that the content of a film should be the priority and that actors should be cast according to the script, emphasizing that no star can guarantee a great opening.

On a concluding note, he also highlighted how studios are reluctant to take risks on actors beyond established stars, choosing to play it safe instead. He articulated his belief that this is one of the key factors preventing the industry from evolving.

John Abraham's The Diplomat will be released on March 14, 2025.