'The ease and humility that Shah Rukh Khan...': Ridhi Dogra gushes over her Jawan co-star; shares experience

Shah Rukh Khan’s magnum opus, Jawan is all set to hit the theaters tomorrow i.e. September 7. The buzz around the film is sky-high. From ardent fans already flocking to the theaters for the morning shows to trade analysts speculating about the highest opening of the film, the excitement around Jawan is quite intriguing. The film offers an absolutely fresh cast with the collaboration of actors like Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu and others. Amongst such a huge ensemble cast, Ridhi Dogra, who is a part of the upcoming Shah Rukh Khan starrer opened up about her experience of working with the actor.

Ridhi Dogra expresses excitement over the release of Jawan

After being a part of numerous daily soaps, Ridhi Dogra is all set to take a big leap in her career after being a part of Atlee Kumar’s Jawan. While talking to IANS, Ridhi expressed her excitement towards the release of the film and stated, “I am absolutely thrilled and super-super excited to be a part of probably one of the biggest films of this decade. The kind of love and euphoria that is there already before the film is released is just adding to what I saw on set.”

The actress added, “And then there are these stalwarts, there's Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupati, Nayantara, Atlee, and so many great co-stars. So it's just been fabulous to experience".

She continued, “Now that it's coming out, I'm a little nervous and scared but at the same time, I am extremely excited and thrilled to have gotten this opportunity to work with Atlee to spend so much of my time working under his vision.”

Ridhi Dogra on working with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi

In addition to this, elated with her co-stars, Dogra further shared her working experience with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay Sethupathi. The actress shared, “To witness the supremacy of Vijay Sethupati, the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan, and the ease and humility that he carries. So I just have a lot of memories that will go on for my entire life. Because this is a once in a lifetime opportunity, and I am cherishing & celebrating every moment of it, and holding on to the joy that comes from it a little longer than I would normally do.”

Ridhi Dogra’s work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, apart from Jawan, Ridhi will also be seen in Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3. The movie Tiger 3 is scheduled for a Diwali 2023 release.











