The Elephant Whisperers' Bomman, Bellie posing with the Oscar is the best thing you'll see on Internet today

Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga created history recently after they won an Oscar for their documentary The Elephant Whisperers in the Best Documentary Short Subject category. Their documentary featuring an elephant named Raghu and his caretakers Bomman and Bellie, has won millions of hearts. It shows their unbreakable bond and it is all things love. Now, days after the big win, director Kartiki Gonsalves met Bomman and Bellie and celebrated with them. She took to social media and posted their picture while posing with the award.

Kartiki Gonsalves meets Bomman and Bellie

Kartiki shared the pictures on her Instagram handle and penned a beautiful note. In the picture, Bellie and Bomman are seen happily posing with the award. The picture is truly heartwarming. Along with the picture, Kartiki wrote, "It’s been a long four months since we’ve been apart and now I feel like I’m home….." Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, fans and celebs were seen reacting to it. Vishal Dadlani wrote, "Easily my favourite #Oscars picture ever." Esha Gupta dropped red heart emojis. Mini Mathur wrote, "love their smiles. Hugs and more hugs." Aahana Kumra commented, "Oh my god." Fans were all heart for the picture. A fan wrote, "Melts my heart to see this, life is so beautifully strange!" Another fan commented, "Was waiting to see the Oscar in their hands ! Heres to many many movies about community members and the role they play in protecting our forests."

Meanwhile, Kartiki was overwhelmed when the award was announced at the 95th Academy Awards. In her speech, she said, "I stand here today to speak on the sacred bond between us and our natural world. For the respect of indigenous communities. For entity towards other living beings, we share our space with. And finally for coexistence. Thank you to the academy for recognizing our film highlighting indigenous people and animals. To Netflix for believing in the power of this film. To Guneet, my Producer and my entire team and finally, to my mother, father and sister who are up there somewhere, you're the centre of my universe. To my motherland India."

