The Elephant Whisperers’ Bomman retracts statement, says no idea who sent legal notice to Kartiki Gonsalves

The famed indigenous couple, Bomman and Bellie, from the documentary The Elephant Whisperers have been in the news for sending a legal notice to the makers of the film after alleging them of financial exploitation. It was reported that they were seeking a goodwill gesture of Rs 2 crore from the director of the Oscar-winning project, Kartiki Gonsalves. Now, in a turn of events, Bomman has retracted his statement and is denying sending any legal notice.

According to earlier reports, the mahout couple had sent a legal notice to director Kartiki Gonsalves stating that they were promised a house, vehicle and monetary compensation for the time that they spent on the film. It also said that even though the couple was introduced as the "real heroes" of the project publicly, they did not receive any financial benefits.

Now as per India Today, Bomman has withdrawn his statement and said that he had no idea who sent the legal notice. He said, “I did not say I would take back the case if my demands were met. I don't know what happened there. I don't know who sent the legal notice or the advocate. I don't have any pieces of evidence. Kartiki spoke to me well and said that she'd help me.” On being asked if he would proceed with the case, he replied, "What will I do with the case? They have promised to help me and given this job."

More about the case of Bomman, Bellie and Kartiki Gonsalves

Previously, it was reported by PTI that the couple was disappointed with Gonsalves who had promised them financial assistance and help with Bellie’s granddaughter’s schooling. Apparently, she was now refusing to give them anything and was also avoiding their calls.

In response, director Gonsalves and production company Sikhya Entertainment had refuted all such claims by releasing an official statement. They said that the purpose of The Elephant Whisperers has always been to raise awareness of the need to conserve elephants, as well as the outstanding work being done by the Forest Department and its mahouts, Bomman and Bellie. They added that the documentary has had a significant influence on the community since it was released and has helped bring attention to the cause. The makers dismissed all the allegations against them and said, “We have a deep respect for all of the contributors of this story, and remain driven by the desire to create positive change.”

