The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi drops 'speechless moment' with Aamir Khan as he shares THEN vs NOW pictures with superstar

Sharib Hashmi, who is best known for his role in Manoj Bajpayee's series, The Family Man, has worked in movies like Filmistaan, Jab Tak Hai Jaan, and Vikram Vedha to name a few. Sharib is a big fan of Aamir Khan and his latest Instagram post says it all.

Sharib Hashmi fanboying Aamir Khan

On June 25, Sharib Hashmi took to Instagram to share a few pictures of himself and Aamir Khan. The post features THEN vs NOW photos of them.

In the first picture, the Tarla actor can be seen posing with his late father and superstar Aamir. The throwback photo in discussion is from his childhood days. Aamir looks quite young in the picture.

The second photo shows Sharib and Aamir posing together for the camera. Both of them are sporting glasses as they flash their smiles.

For the uninitiated, Sharib's father, Z.A. Johar was a noted film journalist who would often visit movie sets.

"Kya Kahun Mera Jo Haal Hai...Speechless moment...Kaash ‘Now’ waale pic mein mere Papa bhi hote @aamirkhanproductions #AamirKhan #FanBoy #ZAJohar #Papa," his caption reads.

Going by his caption, it seems that the old picture was captured on the sets of Aamir's debut film, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak.

Take a look at Sharib Hashmi's Instagram post here:

Here's how netizens reacted to his post

Film journalist Jitesh Pillai, director Tahira Kashyap, and actress Shreya Dhanwanthary reacted to Sharib Hashmi's post. All of them dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

An Instagram user wrote, "The most beautiful things are not associated with money; they are memories and moments."

"He is still with you. Superb pic," a comment reads.

Sharib Hashmi was once 'rejected' for Aamir Khan's film, Dhobi Ghat

In an interview with Bollywood Now last year, Sharib Hashmi recalled being rejected for Aamir Khan's production, Dhobi Ghat. The 2011 film was directed by Aamir's then-wife, Kiran Rao.

"I got an audition call for Dhobhi Ghat. Namit Das recommended my name for the role. So I went and auditioned. I went through four rounds of auditions and then I was selected. Kiran Ji called me and offered me a film," Sharib said.

However, The Family Man actor was later rejected for the role as he wasn't suited for the character as per his looks.

"That rejection shook me and I cried a lot that night. I was devastated," he added.

On the work front, Sharib Hashmi has also appeared in Huma Qureshi-starrer Tarla. His other notable works include series like Scam 1992 and Asur.

