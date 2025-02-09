The Family Man: Did you know Manoj Bajpayee starrer is loosely based on maker Raj Nidimoru’s uncle? Find out

The Family Man is an Indian action-drama series that follows Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man who secretly works as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC), a fictitious branch of the National Investigation Agency. Little do viewers know a trivia about the Manoj Bajpayee starrer show that it is loosely based on and inspired by maker Raj Nidimoru's uncle? Scroll down to know how!

During the promotions of The Family Man Season 2, maker Raj revealed that an aspect of Manoj Bajpayee’s character in ‘The Family Man’ is said to be loosely based on filmmaker Raj Nidimoru’s uncle. Raj’s uncle was an intelligence officer who used to cook up stories whenever anyone asked him about his profession.

His uncle would tell them that he was a shoe salesman or a garment exporter or something like that. However, the web series is not based on his uncle as it’s mostly fictional. The makers just took an idea from the uncle’s interesting story.

Created by Raj & DK, the show features Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant, who balances the demands of his covert profession with his family responsibilities. The series has been praised for its engaging narrative and compelling performances, making it a standout in Indian streaming content.

Meanwhile, The much-anticipated third season of The Family Man has wrapped up filming and is reportedly slated for release around Diwali 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Manoj Bajpayee's character, Srikant Tiwari, who will face a formidable new adversary portrayed by Jaideep Ahlawat.

This upcoming season promises intense confrontations between these two powerhouse actors, heightening audience excitement. The series, known for its gripping narrative and stellar performances, has built a dedicated following, all of whom are keenly anticipating the next chapter in Srikant Tiwari's journey.

Apart from Bajpyee, the show stars Priyamani portrays his wife, Suchitra Tiwari, while Sharib Hashmi plays JK Talpade, Srikant's trusted colleague. The series also features Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha as Srikant's children, Dhriti and Atharv.