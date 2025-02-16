The Family Man: Did you know Manoj Bajpayee starrer wasn't initially offered to him but THIS actor?

The Family Man is a critically acclaimed Indian web series that premiered on Amazon Prime Video in September 2019. Created by the duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna D.K., the show received widespread appreciation. But do you know that the makers initially did not approach Manoj Bajpayee for the role? Instead, they first offered it to Akshaye Khanna, who turned it down, and only then did it eventually land with Bajpayee.

Reports suggest that, initially, the creators envisioned actor Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. In November 2017, reports emerged that Khanna was in discussions to headline the series, described as a socio-political thriller.

However, due to budgetary constraints and Khanna's substantial fee, the collaboration did not materialize. Consequently, in December 2017, Manoj Bajpayee was approached and ultimately took on the role of Srikant Tiwari.

Manoj Bajpayee 's portrayal of Srikant Tiwari has been lauded for its depth and authenticity. Interestingly, Bajpayee himself was initially hesitant about joining the project. He revealed that he had reservations about web series, often associating them with excessive content.

Additionally, he was aware that Akshaye Khanna had been considered for the role and was reluctant to take over another actor's part. It was only after assurances from the casting director and a compelling narration from the creators that Bajpayee was convinced to accept the role.

The show masterfully blends elements of action, drama, and subtle humor to depict the life of Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man secretly working as an intelligence officer for the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC) of the National Investigation Agency.

The narrative delves into Srikant's challenges as he balances the demands of his covert profession with the responsibilities of his family life.