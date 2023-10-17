'The feeling is not easy to describe in words': Kriti Sanon poses with parents after National Awards win

It's a memorable day for Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as she received her first National Award for her film Mimi. The prestigious honor was bestowed upon her by President Droupadi Murmu in Delhi today, October 17. Post-receiving the award, the actress shared pictures with her parents and penned a heartwarming note.

A while ago, Kriti Sanon took to her Instagram and shared two pictures with her parents while holding the National Award which she received for the first time for her amazing performance in the film Mimi. Sharing the pictures, Sanon wrote, "The feeling is not easy to describe in words..Today will be one of the most memorable days of my life! #NationalAward #BestActress #Mimi."

Reacting to her pictures, Mrunal Thakur wrote, "Congratulations (red heart) uncle and aunty's smile Uff! precious." Athiya Shetty dropped a red heart. Sanya Malhotra commented, "Congratulations (celebrating emoji, red heart, and heart-eye emojis)."

On the other hand, the actress shared a picture and a video of her receiving the award from President Droupadi Murmu in a separate post. Kriti penned, "The BIG Moment!! Missed you #Dinoo & @laxman.utekar !! So so much."

During the event, Kriti told Doordarshan, "Firstly, it has not been so quick. The journey has taken me about I think 9 years today to be getting this prestigious award but of course to win a national award within a decade is I understand is very very big thing."

Speaking about Mimi for which she received her first National Award, is a comedy-drama film, released in 2021. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi, Sai Tamhankar, Manoj Pahwa, Supriya Pathak, Evelyn Edwards, and Aidan Whytock in pivotal roles.

Kriti Sanon's work front

Kriti was last seen in the mythological epic Adipurush but it could not impress the audience. She is currently gearing up for the dystopian action film Ganapath alongside Tiger Shroff and Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from that, she will be next seen in an untitled romantic film with Shahid Kapoor as well as The Crew with Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Diljit Dosanjh.

Meanwhile, the actress also turned into a producer with Do Patti. The film is being helmed by Kanika Dhillon starring Kajol.

