The Freelancer - The Conclusion release date OUT: Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina starrer to unravel Aliya’s journey

Following the success of the first season of popular web show The Freelancer, the series’ makers have now come up with its sequel called The Freelancer: The Conclusion. Set to unravel the concluding chapters of Aliya’s intense journey, the second season of The Freelancer will begin streaming on Disney Hotstar from December 15. Read on to get further details.

After the release of The Freelancer on September 1, the series makers have now announced the show’s second season - The Freelancer: The Conclusion

The Freelancer: The Conclusion will have an OTT release with all of its episodes releasing on December 15, 2023. The show will dig into some perplexing questions including ‘How will Aliya escape when death is imminent’. Exploring Aliya’s journey, the show will star Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardeshi in pivotal roles.

In addition, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis, Sarah Jane Dias and others, will also appear in the series. Furthermore, Shital Bhatia is producing the series with Bhav Dhulia helming it.

Anupam Kher, Mohit Raina on The Freelancer - The Conclusion

Legendary actor Anupam Kher, who will be seen in the web show, discussed it at length and said that his character Dr Khan is a very thoughtful one, which has several layers to it. He added that while in the first part, the audience witnesses Aliya’s struggle, the second part will take the viewers on the extraction mission.

“I am sure the fast-paced action and gripping suspense will leave the audiences at the edge of their seats," said Kher.

Actor Mohit Raina too discussed his character Avinash Kamath in detail and said that he has grown with each episode, with turmoil taking place in his life. He went into a flashback and recalled how he was showered with love for his performance in the first season.

“It was the first time I explored something like this and I am glad the audiences thoroughly enjoyed it and are in for a nail biting extraction mission as Avinash is all set to roll in action with The Freelancer:The Conclusion,” mentioned Raina.

