The Freelancer Twitter Review: Netizens laud Mohit Raina's fantastic act in Neeraj Pandey's gripping thriller

Neeraj Pandey’s latest series, The Freelancer, made its debut today. This series is based on the best-selling novel A Ticket To Syria, and revolves around an ex-cop turned mercenary named Avinash Kamath, played by Mohit Raina. Avinash embarks on a mission to rescue Aliya (Kashmira Pardeshi), the daughter of his best friend and suspended cop, Inayat (Sushant Singh). Aliya has unknowingly become trapped in war-torn Syria. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, the show also features Anupam Kher, Navneet Malik, Manjari Fadnnis, and Ayesha Raza Mishra. The series has been divided into two parts, with the first part now available. Netizens have eagerly binge-watched the four episodes and shared their thoughts on the show.

Netizens approve of Neeraj Pandey’s thriller series The Freelancer

The Freelancer, created by Neeraj Pandey and starring Mohit Raina in the lead role, has garnered positive reviews from the audience. Viewers have been impressed by the exceptional performances of the cast, including contributions by Anupam Kher, Kashmira Pardeshi, and Sushant Singh. They found the gripping narrative intriguing and are eagerly anticipating the release of the remaining episodes of the series. Many netizens took to Twitter to share their reviews of the show and encouraged others to watch it without delay.

One fan wrote, “Must watch #TheFreelancer on Hotstar..Brilliant direction by @neerajpofficial ji & terrific acting by #MohitRaina ji. Veteran actor with superb acting skills @AnupamPKher sir is outstanding. Story of how ISIS works & how they make ppl join them. An Indian officer rescues a girl.”

Another person said, “Neeraj Pandey again gets it right with the freelancer, binge watch worthy material just like his previous outings @DisneyPlusHS why do you guys wanna split a season into 2 parts and spoil the viewing experience for us?”

One user expressed, “Loved it.... Mohit Raina is (red heart emoji) Neeraj Pandey achhi tarah se jaante ki viewers ko entertain kese karna hai....But this is wrong. Now we will have to wait for part 2…”

A netizen stated, “#TheFreelancer is an amazing series.. @mohituraina is fantastic..! Script b grow karti rahi Har episode ke sath..Point to point story h.. no unnecessary drama that’s d plus point.! Poora Morocco hi cover kar liya.. @DisneyPlusHS waiting for Part2 #TheFreelancerOnHotstar.”

Check out more reactions:

The first four episodes of the series are noe streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: The Freelancer Review: Neeraj Pandey delivers another winner, this time with Mohit Raina