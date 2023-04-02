The fun continues: Varun Dhawan lifts Gigi Hadid on stage at NMACC gala, gives her a kiss; Watch video

Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid’s video from the much-talked-about NMACC Gala has gone viral on social media. Check out the article if you have not watched it yet.

Written by Priyakshi Sharma   |  Published on Apr 02, 2023   |  10:24 AM IST  |  739
Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid (Images: Varun Dhawan Instagram, Viral Bhayani)
Varun Dhawan and Gigi Hadid (Images: Varun Dhawan Instagram, Viral Bhayani)

Did Varun Dhawan just kiss Gigi Hadid on the cheeks at the NMACC Gala?

In case you missed it, the NMACC Gala was a massive star-studded affair hosted by the Ambanis. Among others, international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also part of the celebrations for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. What’s more, many stars of BTown also performed at the gala. And now, a new video has surfaced on social media where Varun Dhawan could be seen picking up Gigi Hadid on stage, and giving her a kiss on the cheeks too! Yes, you read that right! Check out the video below.

Varun Dhawan lifts Gigi Hadid and gives her a peck on the cheeks

About The Author
Priyakshi Sharma
Priyakshi Sharma
Journalist

A content writer for 3 years, Priyakshi channels her love for everything cinema through the written word, as she dabb...

Read more

Advertisement

For the latest Bollywood news, Telugu news, entertainment exclusives, gossip, movie reviews, and more, follow the Pinkvilla website and YouTube channel, or head to our social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, Instagram!

Top Comments
There are no comments in this article yet. Be first to post one!