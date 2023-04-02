The fun continues: Varun Dhawan lifts Gigi Hadid on stage at NMACC gala, gives her a kiss; Watch video

Did Varun Dhawan just kiss Gigi Hadid on the cheeks at the NMACC Gala?

In case you missed it, the NMACC Gala was a massive star-studded affair hosted by the Ambanis. Among others, international celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Tom Holland, and Zendaya were also part of the celebrations for the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre. What’s more, many stars of BTown also performed at the gala. And now, a new video has surfaced on social media where Varun Dhawan could be seen picking up Gigi Hadid on stage, and giving her a kiss on the cheeks too! Yes, you read that right! Check out the video below.

Varun Dhawan lifts Gigi Hadid and gives her a peck on the cheeks