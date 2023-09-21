'The golden rule we follow is...': Nitesh Tiwari on criticism around Varun Dhawan-Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor starrer Bawaal was released in July and met with mostly mixed reviews. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial was criticized for drawing parallels between the holocaust and a couple having relationship problems. Now, the director has finally opened up about the criticism directed at the film.

Nitesh Tiwari talks about Bawaal

In an interview with India Today, Nitesh Tiwari spoke about facing criticism for Bawaal. He said, “The golden rule we follow is we cannot please everyone." The director then added that feedback is important to him and he is interested in listening to constructive feedback. He also said, "I show it to people who can be blunt with me. I am looking to making it better. It is the same with writing, but the only problem with the entire process of writing is that it is a very lonely process, and you have to take a lot of gut calls, you may succeed in some, and might not succeed in some.”

Nitesh Tiwari on Bawaal's criticism affecting his next film

The Dangal helmer was also asked if it was easy for him to move to another film after Bawaal's criticism. He said, “You have to take it in the right spirit and understand the context and the place the person is coming from. If that makes sense to you, you are at peace with that person and if it doesn’t make sense to you, it shouldn’t bother you. It is that simple."

Bawaal is directed by Tiwari and written by Tiwari, Piyush Gupta, Nikhil Mehrotra, and Shreyas Jain. It follows the story of a school teacher falling in love with a girl suffering from epilepsy. The film was produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Ashwin Iyer Tiwari. Lately, there have been reports of Tiwari working on a film adaptation of Ramayan. Pinkvilla had earlier reported that Ranbir Kapoor will be playing Lord Ram in it. Alia Bhatt, however, is no longer a part of the project because of date issues. Kannada star Yash has also been in talks for playing Raavan.

