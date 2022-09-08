The Good Wife FIRST LOOK: Kajol asks ‘shuru kare?’ as she enters courtroom in Indian adaptation of the series
Kajol is all set to star in the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar, and the actress took to her social media to share a teaser. Take a look!
It was in July this year that Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Kajol making her grand digital debut with the Indian adaptation of the American series The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans of Kajol were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Kajol’s character, and they are in for a treat, as the makers have now shared a teaser of The Good Wife. In the show, Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail.
The show is now in production, and while the teaser doesn’t reveal a lot, it shows a brief glimpse of Kajol’s character. The teaser shows Kajol donning a black robe, and walking into the courtroom. She then asks, “Shuru kare?” The 30-second announcement video left fans super-excited to see Kajol in this web series. Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, “Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife #HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon. #TheGoodWifeOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook.”
While one fan wrote, “SO EXCITED FOR ITTT AAAHH,” another one commented, “can't wait to see you ma'am.” Take a look at the teaser below.
The American courtroom drama The Good Wife starred Julianna Margulies in the lead role, and began airing in 2009. The show has seven seasons, and it concluded in 2016.
The Indian adaptation of The Good Wife is directed by Suparn Verma. Variety quoted Kajol saying in a statement, “As a career first move, I will be playing a lawyer in my first ever series, directed by the fabulous Suparn Verma.”
On the work front, Kajol will also be seen in Salaam Venky directed by Revathi. It also stars Aahana Kumra and Vishal Jethwa.
