The Good Wife FIRST LOOK: Kajol asks ‘shuru kare?’ as she enters courtroom in Indian adaptation of the series

It was in July this year that Pinkvilla exclusively reported about Kajol making her grand digital debut with the Indian adaptation of the American series The Good Wife on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans of Kajol were eagerly waiting to see a glimpse of Kajol’s character, and they are in for a treat, as the makers have now shared a teaser of The Good Wife. In the show, Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband’s scandal lands him in jail.

The show is now in production, and while the teaser doesn’t reveal a lot, it shows a brief glimpse of Kajol’s character. The teaser shows Kajol donning a black robe, and walking into the courtroom. She then asks, “Shuru kare?” The 30-second announcement video left fans super-excited to see Kajol in this web series. Sharing the teaser, the actress wrote, “Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhoka - a fight of #TheGoodWife #HotstarSpecials #TheGoodWife, coming soon. #TheGoodWifeOnHotstar #DisneyPlusDay #FirstLook.”