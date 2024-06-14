‘The great Amitabh Bachchan knows my name’: Jibraan Khan of Ishq Vishk Rebound recalls 'special moment' from Brahmastra sets

Jibraan Khan is gearing up for the release of his debut movie, Ishq Vishk Rebound. The actor has already had the opportunity to work with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in his career. He was a child artist in the film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and also worked as an assistant director on Brahmastra.

Recently, Jibraan recalled an extremely special moment that he shared with the veteran star during his time on the Brahmastra sets.

Jibraan Khan calls working with Amitabh Bachchan on Brahmastra an ‘honor’

In a recent statement, Jibraan Khan shared his experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan on Brahmastra, describing it as an “honor.” He recounted a particular moment when he had to get a voice note recorded by the actor for a special scene. Jibraan stated that he had Amit ji’s number, but he didn’t have “the guts” to give him a call.

Jibraan then revealed that he received a call from Amit Ji himself. He shared, “He ended up calling me, and when he said, ‘Hi Jibraan, this is Amitabh here,’ I was shocked for five seconds.” The Ishq Vishk Rebound actor expressed his disbelief and disclosed that they also had a video call.

Jibraan dubbed it an “awe-struck moment” to have Amit ji know his name and recognize him. Jibraan added, “The great Amitabh Bachchan knows my name and recognizes me! That will always be a special moment for me.”

About Jibraan Khan starrer Ishq Vishk Rebound

Jibraan Khan, who played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son, Krish Raichand, in K3G, is now set to entertain audiences in Ishq Vishk Rebound. The film also stars Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Naila Grrewal in the lead roles. The trailer and the soundtrack have created quite a buzz among the viewers. The title track, Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar, and other songs, Soni Soni, Chot Dil Pe Lagi, and Gore Gore Mukhde Pe, have already been released.

Presented by Tips Films, Ishq Vishk Rebound is a story about love, relationships, and friendship. Directed by Nipun Avinash Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani, it arrives in cinemas on June 21, 2024.

