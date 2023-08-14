The Great Indian Family First Look OUT: Vicky Kaushal introduces 'mad parivaar'; to release on September 22

Vicky Kaushal is currently reveling in the success of his recent film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which also starred Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The actor is now back with another family entertainer titled The Great Indian Family. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films, the film also stars Manushi Chillar in the lead role. Taking place in the heartland of India, the movie centers on the chaos that erupts within Vicky's character’s family due to some unforeseen events that are out of anyone's control. The makers took to their Instagram handle to announce the date through a teaser and also dropped a poster of the film.

Release Date of Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family, helmed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, starring Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar in the lead roles is scheduled to release on 22nd September 2023. The makers officially announced the release date of the film today on 14th August 2023 on their Instagram handles by dropping a teaser that captioned, “Ek se badh kar ek, iss parivaar ke rang hai anek. Isiliye toh hum hai - The Great Indian Family. Milte hai on 22nd September! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you! @manushi_chhillar | @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial | @yrf | @ipritamofficial | @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial | #ManojPahwa | @kumudkmishra | @itssadiyasiddiqui | @alkaamin | @srishtipatch | @bhuvanarora27 | @ashutosh_ujjwal | #BhartiPerwani”

The teaser provides us with a glimpse as Vicky Kaushal offers a sneak peek into his eccentric family. Initially, Vicky appreciates his family and their sentimental values. However, it appears that the actor is grappling with several problems involving his family, as he says, “Yeh hai jhooth number one kyun ki practical mein family hoti hai saanp (This is lie number one because in reality, a family can be as tricky as a snake).”

Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal concluded the teaser with a caution, advising the audience to watch The Great Indian Family at their own risk, as it might impact their emotional and mental well-being. Nonetheless, he also assured that his upcoming film would bring forth entertainment and excitement.

In a separate Instagram post, Vicky also dropped the film’s poster that featured the other cast like Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, and more apart from the lead actors. In the caption, he wrote, “Hum sab se milne aayiye apne poore parivaar ke saath on 22nd September only at your nearest cinema hall! Celebrate #TheGreatIndianFamily with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you! @manushi_chhillar | @vijaykrishnaacharyaofficial | @yrf | @ipritamofficial | @amitabhbhattacharyaofficial | #ManojPahwa | @kumudkmishra | @itssadiyasiddiqui | @alkaamin | @srishtipatch | @bhuvanarora27 | @ashutosh_ujjwal | @khoji_gilgamesh.” SEE THE POSTS HERE:

Reaction of Fans on the date announcement video of the Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar’s upcoming film

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar’s comment section is flooded with fire and red heart emojis from fans. Expressing their excitement for the film, one Instagram user wrote, “Another blockbuster on its way” along with fire emojis. One more user wrote, “We shall be seated! Along with our families!!!” and added red heart emojis. Another user wrote, “Yayyyy can't wait” with three red heart eye emojis.

Work front of Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar

Apart from The Great Indian Family, Vicky Kaushal also has Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur on his list which is scheduled to release in December 2023. Manushi Chillar on the other hand was last seen in Samrat Prithviraj along with Akshay Kumar and has Tehran with John Abraham and Operation Valentine with Varun Tej in the pipeline.

