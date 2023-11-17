The Great Indian Family OTT Release: When and where to watch the Vicky Kaushal-Manushi Chhillar starrer

Witnessing Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar's captivating on-screen chemistry for the first time in The Great Indian Family was a delight for fans when it graced the big screen on September 22, 2023. Now, after nearly two months, the much-loved family drama is ready to charm audiences again as it makes its way to OTT platforms. To unveil the streaming destination for this delightful family dramedy, keep reading!

Where to watch Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar's The Great Indian Family

After winning the hearts of audiences on the big screen, The Great Indian Family is now ready to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The digital streaming platform's Instagram page made the exciting announcement along with the film's poster, stating, "an unfiltered dose of laughter, love, and heartwarming chaos! #TheGreatIndianFamilyOnPrime, watch now."

Take a look:

About The Great Indian Family

Produced under the Yash Raj Films banner and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, The Great Indian Family, features a stellar cast including Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar in lead roles, with notable performances by Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Bhuvan Arora, Yashpal Sharma and Sadiya Siddiqui. The film, set in the charming town of Balrampur, is a delightful blend of humor, drama, and intense emotions.

The plot centers around the Tripathi family, esteemed for their leading role in the priestly lineage of the town. At the heart of this family is Ved Vyas Tripathi, also known as Bhajan Kumar, a son known for his soulful bhajans and joyful moments with friends. However, the tranquility of their lives is disrupted when unexpected revelations about Ved's birth and lineage come to light. Now facing an identity crisis and personal dilemmas, Ved must embark on a journey to uncover the truths of his roots and origin. The storyline revolves around whether Ved can successfully navigate through the significant confusion that has arisen in his life. The narrative unfolds as Ved navigates through the significant confusion that has arisen in his life.

