The Great Indian Family song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja OUT: Vicky Kaushal is singing sensation Bhajan Kumar

Vicky Kaushal, fresh from the success of his romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film The Great Indian Family. It also stars Miss World Manushi Chhillar in the lead role. The makers of the movie officially kick started the promotions today by launching the first song titled Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. In the track, Vicky is introduced as the singing sensation Bhajan Kumar.

On Wednesday, August 30, the team of the film, The Great Indian Family, unveiled the first song Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja. The song has been composed by Pritam and sung by Nakash Aziz. The lyrics have been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. Vicky can be seen showcasing his dancing skills in this number choreographed by Vijay A Ganguly. Have a look:

More about Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar’s film The Great Indian Family

Along with the lead couple, the movie features an ensemble supporting cast of Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora, among others. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films, the film is set to hit the silver screens on September 25.

