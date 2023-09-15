The Great Indian Family song Sahibaa OUT: Vicky Kaushal finds 'queen of his heart' Manushi Chhillar

Vicky Kaushal, who garnered immense praise for his role in the romantic comedy Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, along with its box office success, is now preparing for the release of his upcoming film, The Great Indian Family. In this family-centric comedy-drama, Vicky Kaushal is paired with Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar, for the first time. The movie's trailer and the first song, Kanhaiya Twitter Pe Aaja, have already been released, creating excitement among the audience. Now, the makers have unveiled a new song titled Sahibaa, a soothing melody featuring the film's lead pair.

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar stun in The Great Indian Family song Sahibaa

On Friday, September 15, the team behind the movie The Great Indian Family released a new song from the soundtrack titled Sahibaa. This romantic song has been composed by music director Pritam, with lyrics written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The melodious voices of Darshan Raval and Antara Mitra bring the song to life beautifully.

In the song, Vicky Kaushal, who portrays the character of local singing sensation Bhajan Kumar, finds the ‘queen of his heart’ in the form of Manushi Chhillar. The on-screen couple unites for this romantic duet and with Vicky looking dapper in a red suit and Manushi shining in a golden shimmery dress. They also showcase their dance moves in the song, which is performed at a wedding, with choreography by Vaibhavi Merchant.

Watch the full song here:

Fan reactions to Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar’s song Sahibaa from The Great Indian Family

As soon as the YouTube video of the song Sahibaa was released, fans rushed to the comments section to express their excitement and admiration. One fan wrote, “Darshan's voice is so soothing! I'm in love with this song,” while another said, “Currently this one is my favorite song Pritam sir music and Darshan voice loved this romantic song.” A user expressed, “Darshal,antara,Vicky and our miss world what a combination this song is too good,” and another comment read, “Adding this to my playlist right now only!!”

The Great Indian Family boasts an ensemble supporting cast including Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora, among others. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Aditya Chopra under the Yash Raj Films banner, the movie is scheduled to be released in theaters on September 22.

