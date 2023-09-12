The Great Indian Family Trailer OUT: Vicky Kaushal is bhajan's 'undisputed king', Manushi Chhillar shines

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most successful and exciting actors in Bollywood these days. His script choices are quite distinct and they have also turned out to be money spinners lately. One of the most hyped films of Vicky has to be the comedy-drama film The Great Indian Family, which also stars Manushi Chhillar in the lead role.

The Great Indian Family trailer out

The official trailer of The Great Indian Family dropped today and it has started creating a lot of buzz. The one-minute and 55-second long trailer consists of some really funny as well as powerful moments. It introduces us to Bhajan Kumar aka Ved Vyas Tripathi (played by Vicky Kaushal) who is the "undisputed king" of Balrampur. However, he also faces its downside as girls generally touch his feet out of respect while he longs for a relationship. Manushi Chhillar also appears in the trailer with a very distinct look. A major twist comes when Bhajan realizes that he might be a Muslim. The trailer promises a story filled with laughter and a strong message for our society.

About The Great Indian Family

The Great Indian Family is written and directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya and produced by Yash Raj Films. It stars Vicky Kaushal, Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Sadiya Siddiqui, Alka Amin, Srishti Dixit, Bhuvan Arora, Ashutosh Ujjwal and Bharti Perwani. The film is scheduled to release theatrically on September 22.

Vicky Kaushal's future projects

Vicky was last seen in the romantic comedy-drama Zara Hatke Zara Bachke alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film turned out to be a surprise box-office success and was met with positive reviews. He will be next seen portraying Sam Manekshaw in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. Apart from these, he will also appear in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki starring Shah Rukh Khan and Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam. Manushi, on the other hand, has several films in the lineup like Tehran, the action comedy Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, and the Telugu film Operation Valentine.

