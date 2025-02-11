The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan Twitter Review; 10 tweets to read before streaming cricket docu-series on Netflix

Cricket enthusiasts can now enjoy the documentary series The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan on Netflix. The cricket docu-series traced India and Pakistan's rivalry on the field from the past to the present. Directed by Stewart Sugg, Chandradev Bhagat, the show was released on OTT on February 7, 2025. But if you haven't watched it already, here are some tweets you must consider.

Twitter has been buzzing with reviews of The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan, which was recently released on Netflix. While some thought that the show was slow and not factually correct, there were others who termed it as a good watch.

According to a user, "When it comes to these 2 countries it's war on the Pitch. The biggest game of Cricket comes the preasure from the public. A must watch Netflix Doc! Rated: 8/10."

In his review of the cricket docu-series, another one stated, “The greatest rivalry India vs Pakistan on Netflix is good but felt really rushed. I think more stories could've been covered in a much more dramatic and comprehensive manner. Was really disappointed they left out that Mohd Kaif catch in the 1st ODI and more such incidents.”

Another X user noted, “#TheGreatestRivalryIndiavsPakistan - Back in the Days! Crisp series covering mostly the 2004-series & the 90s-Early 2K era! Though mostly is about known events it felt like watching Highlights of a well-fought contest with a touch of nostalgia & entertainment...DECENT-GOOD”

Advertisement

A fourth viewer stated that it’s a decent series. “The greatest rivalry: India vs pakistan on netflix wasn t so bad after all. Showed Pakistan in a good light esp towards the end. Would give it a 7/10,” the user expressed.

Sharing their observation about the series, a fifth pointed out, "Just watched "The greatest Rivalry-India Vs Pakistan" on Netflix and for the first time I just realised that our focus was so cleverly diverted towards enmity across the borders, where as it was more of an inside job that Pakistan couldn't truly be where it should have been!"

Here are some more Twitter reviews of the docu-series:

Penned by Akshat Ghildial, The Greatest Rivalry: India vs Pakistan features Virender Sehwag, R Ashwin, Javed Miandad, Shoaib Akhtar, Inzamam-ul-Haq, Wasim Akram, Saurav Ganguly, Waqar Younis, Ramiz Raja.