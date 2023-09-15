‘The idea was to take…’: Shah Rukh Khan says he’ll miss the fierce women who played his teammates in Jawan

When Jawan was released on September 7, movie lovers turned up in large numbers to watch the King of Romance do action. The Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer also had an impressive star cast that included Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanjay Dutt, and many more. However, apart from SRK, his six female teammates also earned a lot of praise for their performance. In an interview, King Khan shared the fiercest thing about his army of women in the movie.

Shah Rukh Khan says he’ll miss his teammates in Jawan

Lakshmi, Dr. Eeram, Ishkra, Kalki, Helena, and Janhvi (played by Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Aaliyah Qureishi)-these were the teammates of jailer Azad Rathore who helped him in his assignments in the film. In a recent interview with IMDb, the Darr actor was asked, ‘What's the fiercest thing about your army of women in Jawan?’

Responding to it, the Badshah of Bollywood said, “The idea was to take five, the word describes it, fierce women, dangerous women, women that you may consider on the face of it as ‘Oh my God, they’re so scary’.”

The star added that he’ll miss the support of the girls who played his teammate in Jawan. “They’ve done wrong things and personally, I think, you know, all of them have learned to do action for this film, maybe some of them even first time. Overall, I think, more than the fierceness of the girls, I’ll miss the support of these five girls in this film.”

Shah Rukh Khan on going bald in Jawan

During the trailer launch of Jawan at Burj Khalifa, SRK had said that for the first, and probably the last time, he sported a bald look in the action-thriller movie. Now, talking about his sensational look, the actor said, “Just to explain it, it was never part of the script. It was a part of the get-up that was part of the script. I just chose the bald look out of laziness. I said, ‘Yeah, then I don't have to wear 2 hours of this makeup. Can I just go bald?’ So, I think it came out of that. I had reservations because I showed the promo to some friends and they were like, ‘Oh no! It looks very scary. Girls won't like you.’ So, I hope girls like me. I hope girls like bald men. I like bald girls.”

ALSO READ: 'You can do magic...': Shah Rukh Khan praises Zinda Banda singer Anirudh Ravichander for his cover of Chaleya