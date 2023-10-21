The Intouchables: Karan Johar, Guneet Monga announce Hindi adaptation to be directed by Collin D’Cunha

Filmmaker Karan Johar has lately been in the headlines owing to his project Kill’s grand premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival. Up next, the director’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor will be seen joining hands with filmmaker Collin D'Cunha for the Hindi adaptation of the French Comedy Classic, The Intouchables, the announcement of which was made recently.

Fans of the instant French classic The Intouchables are in for a treat, as a Hindi adaptation of the film has been announced recently. Filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment will be collaborating with filmmaker Collin D’Cunha for this project, and notably, Cunha will be helming the same.

Expressing elation on the venture, which will mark the fourth collaboration of the two filmmaking powerhouses, Karan Johar highlighted how working on it is a “creative challenge” and also called it a thrilling opportunity.

“We are committed to bringing the essence of this beloved French film to the Indian audience while infusing it with our cultural sensibilities. Collaborating with Guneet once again is an exciting prospect, and I am confident that this project will touch the hearts of viewers across the country," expressed Johar.

Furthermore, Guneet Monga Kapoor also seems to be thrilled as she discussed the project stating how The Intouchables has always been iconic and one of the most celebrated films globally, and said that bringing the venture to India is exciting.

About French classic The Intouchables

Helmed by Éric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, The Intouchables garnered widespread acclaim for its touching narrative and outstanding performances by François Cluzet and Omar Sy in key roles.

The Intouchables is the story of two grown men coming together from starkly different backgrounds to help each other overcome different aspects of their lives holding them back. The Hindi adaptation of the French classic now aims to recreate the magic of the original while adding a unique touch that resonates with Indian audiences.

