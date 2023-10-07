The Kabir Preeti reunion': Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani leave fans cheering as they dance to Kaise Hua-WATCH

Shahid Kapoor is an excellent actor and he has never shied away from flaunting his acting skills on the big screen ever since he stepped into Bollywood in 2003 with Ishq Vishk. While he has delivered several extraordinary performances in the past, his 2019 drama romance film Kabir Singh, which also starred actress Kiara Advani, garnered a lot of attention. Recently, the Kabir Singh stars were seen shaking a leg to a song from their film Kaise Hua. The “Kabir Preeti reunion” surely came across as a surprise to fans and their chemistry oozed radiance as they danced together.

Kiara Advani and Shahid Kapoor dance to their song Kaise Hua

In a video, the Kabir Singh duo can be seen setting the stage on fire as they danced together to their song Kaise Hua from the film. It can be safe to say that the two flaunting their moves is surely a treat for fans as they cheered along. Notably, Kiara seemed to be rejoicing in her reunion with Shahid as she wrote in the caption, “The Kabir Preeti reunion.”

Watch the video below!

Kiara was also seen shaking a leg to the popular song Saat Samundar Paar and her song Sauda Khara Khara from the movie Good Newwz. The actress had put another story on her Instagram stories wherein she was seen dancing with actor Varun Dhawan on their song Rangisari from the film JugJugg Jeeyo.

Rakul Preet Singh joins Shahid, Kiara on their dance spree

While Kiara shared glimpses of her and Shahid together, in a treat for fans, Rakul too joined them later. The trio was seen dancing on the song Saat Samundar Paar. She was also seen dancing on her song Mashooka later.

Safe to say, the actors’ stories as they flaunted their cool dance moves have surely made the weekend even more joyful for fans.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shahid Kapoor reveals Mira Rajput asked him to do Kabir Singh; said ‘People love to see you in messed up…’