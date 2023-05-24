The Kerala Story Actress Adah Sharma abused on social media after her contact details leaked online

Adah Sharma has been grabbing all the limelight and making headlines for her recently released movie The Kerala Story. The film although has been a part of a lot of controversies, managed to fare well at the box office. The actress who has been riding high on the success of the film recently met with an accident along with the film’s director. But now in another shocking turn of events, the actress is being abused by an anonymous social media user, and her contact details are also leaked by the same.

Adah Sharma’s contact details revealed

As per the reports in ETimes, Adah Sharma’s contact details have been leaked online on social media by an anonymous user. Due to this, The Kerala Story actress has been receiving a lot of abuse after the incident. It has been reported that Instagram user ‘jhamunda_bolte’, which is now deactivated, leaked her contact details and also threatened to leak her new contact number.

Adah Sharma meets with an accident

Adah Sharma reportedly met with an accident recently. The reports also suggest that Director Sudipto Sen was also injured. The team of The Kerala Story was supposed to join Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar. But after they met with the road accident, the event was canceled. The actress had taken to social media and shared her health update.

Adah took to Twitter and thanked her fans for their concern. She also said that the whole team was doing fine. Her tweet read, "I'm fine guys. Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team, all of us are fine, nothing serious, nothing major but thank you for the concern."

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story, which revolves around the Hindu women who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The film was released on May 5 and since then, it has been unstoppable at the box office.

