The Kerala Story actress Adah Sharma shares health update after she meets with accident: Nothing major but...

Actress Adah Sharma is currently enjoying the massive success of her recently released film, The Kerala Story. She has been also winning praise for her solid performance in the film. Amid enjoying rave reviews, on Sunday, Adah reportedly met with the accident. The reports also suggest that director Sudipto Sen was also injured. The team of The Kerala Story was supposed to join Hindu Ekta Yatra in Karimnagar. But after they met with the road accident, the event was cancelled. On Sunday night, Adah took to social media and shared her health update.

Adah Sharma meets with an accident

Adah took to Twitter and thanked her fans for their concern. She also said that the whole team was doing fine. Her tweet read, "I'm fine guys . Getting a lot of messages because of the news circulating about our accident. The whole team ,all of us are fine, nothing serious , nothing major but thank you for the concern." Have a look:

Director Sudipto also shared an update on Twitter and said that they couldn't attend the event due to a 'medical emergency'. His tweet read, "Thank u so much for ur concerns about our health. We are overwhelmed with ur calls & warm messages. Just wanted to tell u - we r now absolutely fine. Tom we'll resume our promotional events. Pls continue supporting us. Love & light."

Earlier, he tweeted, "Today we're supposed to visit Karimnagar to talk about our film at a youth gathering. Unfortunately we could not travel due some emergency health issue. Heartfelt apology to the people of Karimnagar. We made the film to save our daughters. Pls keep supporting us #HinduEkthaYatra."

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story, which revolves around the Hindu women who were converted to Islam and trafficked to the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), recently crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office. The film was released on May 5 and since then, it has been unstoppable at the box office.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Adah Sharma thanks fans for making The Kerala Story trend amid ban calls in several states