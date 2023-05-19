The Kerala Story producer requests CM Mamta Banerjee to watch the film after SC lifts ban in West Bengal

Adah Sharma starrer The Kerala Story was released on May 5 and since then, it has been unstoppable at the box office. Despite several controversies, the film has managed to attract the audience to theatres in large numbers. After the film was released, it was banned in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee asked to ban the film to maintain peace in the state. On Thursday, the Supreme Court stayed the West Bengal Government's ban on The Kerala Story. Later, the film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah requested Mamta Banerjee to watch the film. He said that the team would like to listen to her 'valid criticism'.

The Kerala Story producer urges CM Mamta Banerjee to watch the film

While speaking to ANI, Vipul said that after the CM watches the film, they can discuss their differences. He said, "With folded hands, I would like to tell Mamata Didi to watch this film with us and discuss with us if she finds anything as such. We would like to listen to all her valid criticisms and present our point of view...This is democracy that we get to talk about. We can agree to disagree. We can discuss our difference. This is my request and we will be waiting." Have a look:

Director Sudipto Sen, who is currently enjoying the massive success of the film, also reacted to the Supreme Court's decision. He went on to call the ban 'illegal' and praised the verdict. He told ANI, "No state can ban a film after it is passed by the Censor Board. This ban was illegal. Supreme Court proved once again that everyone has the right to watch the film, you may or may not like it but you can't stop someone forcefully. We always trusted the Supreme Court…Thank you to everyone who supported us, including the people of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu who reached out to me. They can watch the film tomorrow."

The Supreme Court stayed its ban in West Bengal on Thursday. The court asked the producer of the film to put a disclaimer that The Kerala Story was a 'fictionalised version' and there was no authentic data to the claim that 32,000 Hindu and Christian girls converted to Islam. The film will be now screened in West Bengal theatres.

