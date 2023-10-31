The Kerala Story: Shefali Shah wanted evidence before accepting role; recalls getting 'trolled'

The Kerala Story starring actress Adah Sharma in the lead role was centered around love jihad. Released in May, the film was a grand success. Recently, Shefali Shah, who is the wife of the film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, was questioned if she would have liked to become part of her husband’s movie.

To this, Shefali gave a positive response. However, she added how she would have considered it if provided with evidence. She also recalled getting trolled after sharing the film's trailer.

Shefali Shah reacts on being asked about her interest in doing The Kerala Story

During a recent interview with The Indian Express, the legendary actress gave a reaction on being nudged to reveal if she would have agreed to become a part of the Adah Sharma-starrer.

To this, she said, “I don’t have anything to do with politics. I normally get a lot of love and respect on social media. I shared the trailer of it (The Kerala Story). I cannot tell you how badly I got trolled for it. Like people hated me overnight.”

Discussing the topic at length, Shah further emphasized the significance of being provided with evidence and said, “It is as important to be told as Delhi Crime is. But if there was no evidence and if it was imaginary, I would be very wary of it. But I know for a fact that there was, I have read the script, I have gone through all those statements that have come from the government, so why not?”

She went on to state how she would have played the role even if it was a Hindu woman. She added that she felt the film's story was more about a woman, rather than just about religion.

More about The Kerala Story

Starring Adah Sharma in a key role, the movie touched on the controversial subject of love jihad. Having hit the big screen this year in May, the plot of the movie revolves around a group of college-going girls, and how things take an ugly turn when they get in touch with a group of young men.

