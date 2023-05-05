The Kerala Story Twitter Review: Netizens call Adah Sharma starrer a ‘masterpiece’

All eyes are on this Friday’s much-talked-about release The Kerala Story. Ever since the trailer of The Kerala Story was released, the film has been making headlines for the controversies it has been surrounded by. In fact, even the Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on April 30 slammed the makers of The Kerala Story claiming that the film appears to peddle lies aimed at creating communal polarisation and spreading hate propaganda against the state. Vijayan further added that despite the issue of "love jihad" being rejected by probe agencies, courts, and the Home Ministry, it was being raised in connection with Kerala only to “humiliate the state in front of the world.” Scroll down to read what the fans who happened to see the film want to say about the film.

Netizens' reaction after watching The Kerala Story

Taking to their Twitter handles, the first user wrote, “Courageous @adah_sharma #TheKeralaStory congratulations for the entire team.” A second user wrote, “Just coming back after watching the 1st show of #TheKeralaStory. I must say,An incredible masterpiece by @sudiptoSENtlm #VipulAmrutlalShah @adah_sharma & the team! Superb...Superb...Superb acting by all the co-actors! One of the finest piece of art! Everyone should watch this.” Third user wrote, “Everyone should watch this movie Best Story...Can't explain how it will be ..#TheKeralaStory.” Another user wrote, “Saw #TheKeralaStory today leaving aside the thought that it’s a propaganda movie. Still couldn’t find anything good in it, very bad script, full of overacting, terrible direction.. if any critic is saying it’s brilliant movie,consider it as paid review, don’t waste ur money on it.” Yet another fan wrote, “लोग फ़िल्म बनाते हैं 100 करोड़ कमाने के लिए #TheKeralaStory बनी है 100 करोड़ लोगों को जगाने के लिए.”

Check out the tweets:

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani. The film revolves around a group of Kerela women joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Several petitions were filed seeking restraining reliefs against the release and exploitation of the film. Today, Kerala High Court refused to issue a stay order on the release of the film 'The Kerala Story'.