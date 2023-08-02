The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma hospitalized before Commando promotions for THIS reason

Adah Sharma who rose to fame for portraying the lead role in The Kerala Story, was rushed to a hospital on August 2. The actress who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming Commando, the spin-off series of the action film franchise, has been hospitalized for several health issues according to The Free Press Journal. Adah who will be seen reprising the role of Bhavana Reddy in the upcoming show, was rushed to the hospital in an emergency right before the promotions.

The Kerala Story's Adah Sharma hospitalized before Commando promotions

Adah Sharma was rushed to a hospital on Wednesday morning as she was facing some severe health issues and her condition was deteriorating. She started to vomit considerably in the morning and was immediately has been diagnosed with severe diarrhea and food allergy. According to reports, the actress is currently under observation and the doctors are taking good care of her.

"She came down with a severe burst of stress hives and diarrhea today morning. Currently, she is under observation," as per a report by The Free Press Journal.

About Commando

Adah Sharma is set to reprise the role of Bhavana Reddy in Commando. She will be the mediator between the film and the series. In the series, the actress will be starring with debutant Prem.

Commando is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah under the banner of Sunshine Pictures. The film series is co-produced and distributed by Reliance Entertainment.

Adah once spoke about her character in Commando series to a media portal. She said, "I've played Bhavana Reddy in Commando 2 and 3. Wherever there is a Commando being made in the world Bhavana Reddy will be there even if it's for a few seconds but she will make sure she's there! Bhavana is the connecting factor between the OTT commando and the film."

Apart from Adah and Prem, the film series also stars Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shreya Chaudhary, and Manini Chaddha in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma was last seen in Sudipto Sen's The Kerala Story. The actress will be seen in the Commando series next which is set to go on floors on August 11.