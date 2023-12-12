The Kerala Story's Pranay Pachauri marries screenwriter Sehaj Maini in Sikh ceremony; drops dreamy PICS

This year seems like the ultimate shaadi year. After K.L. Rahul and Athiya Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani and Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram, actor Pranay Singh Pachauri tied the knot with the love of his life Sehaj Kaur Maini. Recently, The Kerala Story actor dropped beautiful glimpses of his Sikh wedding.

Pranay Singh Pachauri marries screenwriter Sehaj Kaur Maini

If you have seen films like The Kerala Story and Shershaah, you would remember who actor Pranay Singh Pachauri. With his supporting roles in the movies, he emerged as a star. Well, the actor recently got married to screenwriter Sehaj Kaur Maini. Taking to Instagram, Pachauri shared a photo album that gives us a peek into their auspicious wedding ceremony.

In the first picture, the couple looked love-smitten. Pranay looked dapper in his heavily embroidered sherwani. What made heads turn is the way he aced the turban look for his Punjabi wedding. His bride Sehaj took out breaths away in her peach-hued lehenga-choli set. The jewelry, the hair and makeup, everything went really well with her wedding outfit. Sharing the images, the couple penned, “09.12.2023” with a red heart emoji.

Take a look:

Next up was a photo of the couple taking pheras as per Sikh rituals in Kasauli. The third picture is the definition of the proverb, ‘Happy brides make the prettiest bride.’ Lastly, there was a monochrome image of the couple standing in front of the holy book looking beautiful together.

Pranay Singh Pachauri arrives in style with his groom squad grooving to Arjan Vailly

Not just this, the groom also posted a cool video of him with his squad. In the clip, he can be seen recreating the iconic scene from the Ranbir Kapoor starrer action movie Animal. Pranay can be seen leading his best men like a King. Dressed in his wedding finery, with a sword in one hand, he definitely exuded royal vibes. As they walked together in the hotel aisle, they also grooved to the song Arjan Vailly from the film.

Take a look at the video below:

Pinkvilla wishes the newly wedded couple a lifetime of happiness. For a closer look at Bollywood weddings, follow us!

