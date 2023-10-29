The Lady Killer Trailer OUT: Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar share passionate romance in mystery thriller

Arjun Kapoor, last gracing the silver screen in the 2022 hit Ek Villain Returns and earlier this year in Kuttey, is set to star in yet another mysterious thriller. Titled The Lady Killer, this upcoming crime drama features him alongside the talented Bhumi Pednekar. Directed by Ajay Bahl, the film is poised to make its theatrical debut this Friday. The recently unveiled trailer offers a tantalizing peek into the dynamics of the characters and the whirlwind of chaos they navigate, leaving fans on the edge of their seats with anticipation.

Trailer of The Lady Killer starring Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar has been released

This Sunday, on October 29, the makers of The Lady Killer unveiled the highly anticipated trailer. Clocking in at 2 minutes and 22 seconds, the trailer unfolds the narrative of Arjun Kapoor's character venturing into a new town, where he encounters the captivating Bhumi Pednekar.

The storyline paints them as passionate lovers, but as the plot thickens, Arjun becomes entangled in a web of complexities, involved with another woman. The two protagonists are portrayed in a gritty, rugged demeanor, navigating the treacherous terrain of crime that envelopes their world.

Fan reactions to trailer of Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar starrer The Lady Killer

Immediately upon its release, fans flooded the comments section on YouTube, showering the riveting trailer with appreciation. One enthusiast predicted, "This movie will be the turning point of Arjun Kapoor's life... Mark my words! People will forever remember him for his role." Another person, captivated by the genre, remarked, "I love this type of thriller movie where the villain is a girl. Love Arjun Kapoor's role. Really waiting for this movie." The sentiment was echoed by another viewer who expressed, “Didn't expect this such an awesome n thrilling trailer yrr bhumi n arjun best performance.” Yet another fan summed it up with a simple “Mind blowing.”

The Lady Killer is set to grace theaters on November 3, 2023. Notably, this isn't the only collaboration in the works for Arjun Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. They are also teaming up for another project titled Meri Patni Ka Remake, where they will be joined by the actress Rakul Preet Singh.

