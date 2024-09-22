The Legend of Maula Jatt: Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan starrer's India release opposed by MNS; ‘We will not entertain any…’

Pakistani actors Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan's film The Legend of Maula Jatt, scheduled for release in India on October 2, 2024, is having significant resistance from political parties in India once again. The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has stated that they will prevent the film from being screened in the country. The party president said, "will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India".

President of the MNS Cinema Wing, Ameya Khopkar, while speaking to ANI stated that they will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India and also urged people in other states to oppose the release as well. "This movie will not be released. Not just this movie, we will not entertain any Pakistani film or actors in India... If this happens, there will be a strong agitation," Khopkar told ANI.

He stated that he also reaches out to people and parties in other states to oppose the presence of Pakistani actors there. He expressed concern over the deaths of soldiers at the borders and attacks on cities, questioning the need for Pakistani actors when there is ample talent available locally.

He cautioned cinema owners about potential repercussions, noting that they are well aware of the high costs associated with the glass in their theaters. He warned that any Pakistani actor who attempts to come to India would face consequences. While he acknowledged the distinction between art and politics, he emphasized that they do not want art at the expense of their soldiers, asserting that they would prevent such actors from entering the country.

He remarked that this should be regarded as a threat, questioning how anyone could consider watching movies featuring Pakistani actors given the attacks that occurred as recently as last week. He expressed a firm stance against allowing them to set foot in India, stating that they would take action against them.

A ban on Pakistani artists working in India was implemented following the Uri terror attack in 2016. In November 2023, the Supreme Court rejected a plea that sought a complete ban on Pakistani artists performing or working in India. Both Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan have previously appeared in Indian cinema, with Fawad featuring in films like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Khoobsurat, while Mahira made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees.

