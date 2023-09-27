'The main focus of our story is...': Tumse Na Ho Payega actor Gaurav Pandey talks about his movie

Gaurav Pandey is an actor who has been active for several years. He received a lot of praise for his performance in the recently released web series The Trial. He is now gearing up for the release of the slice-of-life comedy-drama film Tumse Na Ho Payega co-starring Ishwak Singh and Mahima Makwana in the lead role. Recently, the actor opened up on the film's exploration of the theme of friendship.

Gaurav Pandey on Tumse Na Ho Payega

Gaurav Pandey plays the role of Sharad Malhotra in the upcoming comedy-drama film Tumse Na Ho Payega. The actor recently opened up about the film's main focus, which is friendship. He said: “The main focus of our story is the friendship between my character, Sharad, and Ishwak's character. The film begins with their friendship, their conflicts, and the challenges they face together. Eventually, they reach a point where they decide to make something significant out of their lives, aiming to think big, dream big, and take action. In a friendship, it's crucial for both energies to be in sync, working for each other."

About Tumse Na Ho Payega

Tumse Na Ho Payega is helmed by Abhishek Sinha and backed by Star Studios, Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, and Nitesh Tiwari. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Tiwari and Nikhil Mehrotra. Tiwari, Mehrotra, and Varun Agarwal have written the story. The film stars Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, Gaurav Pandey, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Karan Jotwani and Meghna Malik. Tumse Na Ho Payega will premier on September 29 on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Earlier, Nitesh Tiwari (who is the film's co-producer and co-writer) said that the main idea behind it was to tell the story of middle-class households. The film follows the story of a group of men who are fed up with corporate jobs and want to do something different in life. Meanwhile, Pandey was last seen in the 2022 romantic comedy Saroj Ki Shaadi. Ishwak, on the other hand, was last seen in Made In Heaven Season 2 and in the horror movie Adhura.

